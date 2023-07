Photo : KBS News

South Korean high jumper Woo Sang-hyeok won gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, recapturing the title after six years.Woo won the men’s high jump by clearing two-point-28 meters in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday.Sarvesh Anil Kushare of India came in second and Tawan Kaewkam of Thailand finished third.Woo captured the title for the first time in six years, since the 2017 event in India.Woo will return home on Monday and prepare for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary in August and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China the following month.