Finance Minister Departs for India for G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho departed for India on Sunday to attend a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs this week.The two-day G20 meeting set to begin in Gandhinagar, western India, will be organized into five thematic sessions covering the global economy and global health; sustainable finance and infrastructure; international financial architecture; international taxation; and the financial sector and financial inclusion.The Finance Ministry said that Minister Choo plans to emphasize the importance of price stability and the recovery of the supply chain amid global economic uncertainties.During the session on international financial architecture, Choo will discuss ways to reform the Multilateral Development Bank and resolve the debt issue for fragile states.On the sidelines of the event, Choo also plans to hold a bilateral meeting with World Bank President Ajay Banga and Odile Renaud-Basso, who heads the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.