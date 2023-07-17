Gov't to Conduct Inspection to Verify Registered Place of Residence

Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Sunday that it will conduct an inspection to verify the registered place of residence from Monday through November 10.The inspection, which checks whether the registered place of residence is the actual place of residence, is held from September to October every year, but this year, the government moved up the schedule by about two months to proactively find out about unregistered babies.The ministry will first conduct a contact-free inspection from July 24 to August 2, before public officials from local areas make on-site visits to confirm the registered place of residence from August 21 to October 10.The on-site inspection is only for those who did not participate in the non-face-to-face survey and those who require an in-depth inspection, such as vulnerable groups and households with a suspected death or a long-term absentee from school.The government will also receive reports on unregistered children from Monday to October 31.