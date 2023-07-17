Torrential Rains Leave at Least 40 Dead

Photo : KBS News

At least 49 people are dead or missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 11 a.m. Monday, 40 people had died, nine were missing and 34 were injured due to heavy monsoon rains that have battered the nation since July 9.Nineteen deaths came from North Gyeongsang Province, while North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces reported 16 and four deaths, respectively. Sejong also reported one death.The death toll from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, has risen to 13.In 15 cities and provinces, over ten-thousand people from some 62-hundred households were evacuated to temporary shelters.Torrential downpours have also caused significant property damage, with over 630 cases of damage to public property reported. More than 300 cases of private property damage were reported, including 139 flooded homes.