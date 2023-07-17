Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Torrential Rains Leave at Least 40 Dead

Written: 2023-07-17 07:23:51Updated: 2023-07-17 16:50:18

Torrential Rains Leave at Least 40 Dead

Photo : KBS News

At least 49 people are dead or missing after heavy rains caused flooding and landslides.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 11 a.m. Monday, 40 people had died, nine were missing and 34 were injured due to heavy monsoon rains that have battered the nation since July 9.

Nineteen deaths came from North Gyeongsang Province, while North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces reported 16 and four deaths, respectively. Sejong also reported one death.

The death toll from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, has risen to 13.

In 15 cities and provinces, over ten-thousand people from some 62-hundred households were evacuated to temporary shelters.

Torrential downpours have also caused significant property damage, with over 630 cases of damage to public property reported. More than 300 cases of private property damage were reported, including 139 flooded homes.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >