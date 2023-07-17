Yoon Returns from Trip to Lithuania, Poland, Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home Monday from a weeklong trip to Lithuania and Poland and an unannounced stop in Ukraine.The presidential plane carrying Yoon, First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the presidential entourage arrived at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at around 5 a.m. Monday, where they were greeted by foreign minister Park Jin, presidential chief of staff Kim Dae-ki and the chair and floor leader of the ruling People Power Party.In Lithuania, President Yoon attended a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as an observer to enhance cooperation with NATO member nations and other western countries.Yoon made a three-day official visit to Poland for talks with President Andrzej Duda on strengthening the bilateral strategic partnership and cooperating for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.Yoon then made an unannounced visit to Ukraine and held summit talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he expressed South Korea’s support of Kyiv in its war against Russia and promised expanded non-lethal military and humanitarian aid.After returning from the trip, the president headed directly to the presidential office in Seoul and convened an emergency meeting of his aides at 6 a.m. regarding heavy rains and the ensuing damage.He is also scheduled to preside over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters to discuss responses to the damage from the heavy rains.