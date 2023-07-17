Menu Content

Science

Heavy Rains to Continue in Chungcheong, Southern Regions

Written: 2023-07-17 08:32:04Updated: 2023-07-17 08:38:27

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy monsoon rains are expected to hit Chungcheong and the southern regions again on Monday as a stationary front heads north.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, the front is likely to bring heavy rains across the nation until Tuesday, moving up and down the Chungcheong and southern provinces.

The provinces and Jeju Island are expected to receive around 100 to 200 millimeters of rain through Tuesday, with more than 250 millimeters forecast for some of the regions.

Southern Gyeonggi Province and the inland areas of southern Gangwon Province are expected to receive 30 to 100 millimeters, while other areas such as the capital region and Gangwon are likely to have ten to 60 millimeters.

The KMA said that 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to hit the Chungcheong, North Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces on Monday morning.

Afternoon highs are set to reach between 26 and 33 degrees Celsius on Monday, one to four degrees higher than Sunday.
