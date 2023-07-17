Menu Content

Death Toll from Flooded Underpass in N. Chungcheong Rises to 13

Written: 2023-07-17 08:54:01Updated: 2023-07-17 13:52:05

Death Toll from Flooded Underpass in N. Chungcheong Rises to 13

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, has risen to 13.

Local fire authorities said on Monday that they found the body of a 58-year-old man believed to be a bus driver at around 1:25 a.m., and recovered the body of another missing man in his 50s from an SUV an hour and 20 minutes later.

Rescue workers retrieved the body of a 48-year-old man presumed to be a dentist at around 4 a.m. before recovering the body of a woman in her 20s at 6:20 a.m., bringing the death toll from the flooded Osong-eup to 13, with nine injured.

The recovered bodies will go through identification procedures at a nearby hospital.

The underpass flooded on Saturday after a nearby river overflowed. Sixteen vehicles were trapped, two of which still remain after most were towed. However, firefighters concluded through a search that there are no bodies currently in the remaining vehicles.
