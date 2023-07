Photo : YONHAP News

The agriculture ministry has estimated that about 19-thousand hectares of farmland have suffered flood damage due to heavy monsoon rains that have battered the country since last Monday.According to the ministry on Sunday, as of 10 a.m., 19-thousand-730 hectares of farmland across the country were submerged, including some 98-hundred hectares in North Jeolla Province, 71-hundred hectares in South Chungcheong Province and about 15-hundred hectares in North Gyeongsang Province.The ministry said torrential rains also killed some 561-thousand livestock, including some 512-thousand chickens, four-thousand pigs and two-thousand cows.The ministry held a meeting on Sunday to discuss ways to minimize additional damage, with vice agriculture minister Han Hoon calling for a swift recovery and preventive measures.