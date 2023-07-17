Police to Investigate Deadly Underpass Flooding in Cheongju

Photo : YONHAP News

The police are set to open an investigation into the flooding of an underpass in the North Chungcheong city of Cheongju on the weekend to determine liability for the deficient road and embankment management.According to sources within the police on Monday, the Chungbuk Provincial Police Agency is expected to form a team of investigators upon the completion of the recovery operation in the tunnel that has claimed 13 lives so far.The police are likely to initially question local governments on the absence of traffic control at the underpass despite a flood warning for the nearby Miho River, only 300 to 400 meters away, at the time of the tragedy.Investigators are also set to probe allegations of lax management of the embankment along the river by local officials as a major cause for flooding.Those found to be liable could face charges of causing death and injury due to occupational and gross negligence.