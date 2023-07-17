Authorities Warn against Infectious Diseases in Flood-Damaged Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities have called for vigilance against infectious diseases in regions that suffered damage from heavy rains and flooding.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency​ said on Monday that there is a high risk of waterborne or food-borne illnesses such as typhoid fever, bacillary dysentery, and hepatitis A in flood-damaged areas.Officials advised people to wash their hands with soap for over 30 seconds before and after cooking as well as before eating, and to consume bottled or boiled water and cooked meals.People are also advised to remove stagnant water buildup and unblock drainage as well as avoid the outdoors at night to prevent exposure to mosquitoes, which can carry diseases like malaria and Japanese encephalitis.Amid concerns over the transmission of infectious respiratory diseases at temporary evacuation facilities, officials called for adherence to preventive measures, including handwashing and regular ventilation.