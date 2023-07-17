S. Korea's GDP-to-Household Debt Ratio 3rd-Highest in 2022

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea logged the third-highest gross domestic product(GDP)-to-household debt ratio among the world's major economies last year.The Bank of Korea(BOK) said on Monday that data from the Bank for International Settlements showed that the nation's GDP-to-household debt as of the fourth quarter last year stood at 105 percent, third only to Switzerland at 128-point-three percent and Australia at 111-point-eight percent.The BOK said while the GDP-to-debt ratio of most other major economies dropped or remained stable following the global financial crisis, South Korea's continuously rose despite preventive policy efforts.The country’s ratio gradually increased from 14th-highest out of 43 economies in 2010 to the eighth-highest in 2016 and in 2017 before hitting the seventh spot from 2018 to 2020.While the central bank forecast a limited risk of the debt ratio leading to a financial instability, it warned an excessive debt expansion may cause negative external effects, such as restrictions of long-term growth and increased asset inequality.