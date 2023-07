Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol visited the site of landslide damage and a shelter for displaced residents on Monday.According to the presidential office, Yoon inspected the site of damage in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province, after convening a meeting on response measures to rain-induced damage upon a return from his overseas trip earlier in the day.There, the president checked up on the ongoing search and recovery efforts and also visited a temporary evacuation shelter to listen to the concerns of those who were forced to leave their homes.At least nine people have died and eight remain missing in the southeastern county.