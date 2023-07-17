Healthcare Labor Union Strike for Raise, More Staff Kept up by Some

Photo : YONHAP News

Some unionized medical workers continue with a walkout calling for raises and an increased workforce following a two-day general strike that ended on Friday.According to officials from the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union on Monday, around one-thousand out of 45-hundred unionized workers within the Korea University Medicine system, including the Anam, Guro and Ansan hospitals, are staging an at-home walkout.The members plan to decide Monday afternoon whether to carry on with the group action inside the hospitals.In Gyeonggi Province, unionized workers at the Ajou University Medical Center and the National Traffic Accident Injury Rehabilitation Hospital are remaining on strike.While outpatient clinics and surgery schedules remain unaffected at the National Cancer Center under the health ministry, workers continue to strike in search of a raise.Services were disrupted, however, at the Pusan National University Hospital and its Yangsan hospital, where two-thousand-500 out of 43-hundred members are taking part in strikes, demanding full employment for non-regular workers.