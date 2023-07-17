Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Healthcare Labor Union Strike for Raise, More Staff Kept up by Some

Written: 2023-07-17 13:46:10Updated: 2023-07-17 14:46:59

Healthcare Labor Union Strike for Raise, More Staff Kept up by Some

Photo : YONHAP News

Some unionized medical workers continue with a walkout calling for raises and an increased workforce following a two-day general strike that ended on Friday.

According to officials from the Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union on Monday, around one-thousand out of 45-hundred unionized workers within the Korea University Medicine system, including the Anam, Guro and Ansan hospitals, are staging an at-home walkout.

The members plan to decide Monday afternoon whether to carry on with the group action inside the hospitals.

In Gyeonggi Province, unionized workers at the Ajou University Medical Center and the National Traffic Accident Injury Rehabilitation Hospital are remaining on strike.

While outpatient clinics and surgery schedules remain unaffected at the National Cancer Center under the health ministry, workers continue to strike in search of a raise.

Services were disrupted, however, at the Pusan National University Hospital and its Yangsan hospital, where two-thousand-500 out of 43-hundred members are taking part in strikes, demanding full employment for non-regular workers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >