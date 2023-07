Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military has reaffirmed Seoul’s policy of not providing lethal weapons to countries at war after the presidential office announced plans to expand military assistance to war-ravaged Ukraine.Defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said on Monday that in adherence to the unchanged policy, details of the additional aid will be finalized after further consultations.The spokesperson referred to the military's recent delivery of portable mine detectors and protective gear on the Air Force's KC-330 Cygnus aerial tanker, the fourth time the ministry has provided aid to Ukraine.Earlier, the presidential office said Seoul has agreed to expand the provision of various vehicles and equipment including mine detectors to the country amid an uptick in demand.