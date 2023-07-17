Nearly 1,000 Claims Filed for Water-Damaged Vehicles

Photo : KBS News

Nearly one-thousand vehicles are estimated to have become submerged due to sudden torrential rains and monsoon showers that began to batter the nation last month.According to industry sources, 12 insurance companies, including Samsung Fire and Marine Insurance and DB Insurance, received flood damage claims for 995 vehicles between June 27 and 9 a.m. Monday with total damages estimated at nearly eight-point-nine billion won, or around seven million U.S. dollars.Of the total claims, 274 came from the Chungcheong provinces alone, where damages are projected to be nearly two-point-five billion won.Insurance firms believe they will be receiving more claims in the coming days as the nation is continuously seeing heavy rainfall.Last year, a total of 16-thousand-187 vehicles suffered water damage due to torrential rains in August and Typhoon Hinnamnor in September.