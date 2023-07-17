S. Korea Again Asks N. Korea for Advance Notice on Dam Discharge

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reiterated its call for an advanced notice from North Korea should the regime decide to open dams near the inter-Korean border to prevent flooding during the monsoon season.Unification ministry spokesperson Koo Byoung-sam said on Monday that following the initial request made on June 30, Seoul once again urges Pyongyang to take the sincere step of providing notice ahead of the release to prevent any damage to border areas.Koo said that while it is international practice to inform neighboring countries before discharging dams on shared rivers, Seoul is placing a particular emphasis on the Hwanggang Dam on the Imjin River, where fatalities were reported following the North's release in 2009.The spokesperson said Seoul is making comprehensive efforts to prevent damage along the border through monitoring and cooperation with related agencies.Pyongyang has yet to respond to Seoul’s appeal, which was made through the South Korean media after the North severed cross-border communication channels.