Sporadic Showers Forecast for Mon. before Heavy Rainfall Hits Tues.

Written: 2023-07-17 14:24:59Updated: 2023-07-17 14:34:30

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are set to see sporadic showers on Monday before again being pounded by heavy rainfall from Tuesday.

Between 30 to 60 millimeters of rain per hour is expected from dawn to morning on Tuesday for the southern regions of Gyeonggi Province and of Gangwon Province. Such rain is also expected from Tuesday morning to afternoon in the Chungcheong provinces and throughout the day for southern regions.

Jeju Island is also expected to see downpours on Tuesday.

Currently, heavy rain advisories are in place for the southern parts of Gangwon Province and all of the Chungcheong provinces and southern regions.

Through Wednesday, up to 500 millimeters of rain is expected for Jeju’s mountainous areas and more than 400 millimeters is expected along the southern coasts and areas near Mount Jiri. The Chungcheong provinces and southern regions are set to see up to 300 millimeters of precipitation.

Seoul as well as the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province and of Gangwon Province are expected to see ten to 60 millimeters of rain.
