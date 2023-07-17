Menu Content

Politics

Assembly Speaker Proposes Revisions on 75th Constitution Day

Written: 2023-07-17 15:12:24Updated: 2023-07-17 15:21:22

Photo : KBS News

National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo has proposed that a referendum be held during next April’s general elections on constitutional revisions that reduce the presidential term to four years with the right to seek re-election.

The assembly speaker made the proposal on Monday at the National Assembly during his congratulatory speech for a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Constitution Day.

Kim said there is a broad consensus that revisions should be made to the founding document, adding that now is the time to act.

He said the notion of a two-term presidency has gained wide support given the resulting increase in president’s political responsibility as well as the stability offered to the nation’s leader in mulling over state affairs.

Also on Monday, the parliamentary chief proposed abolishing lawmakers’ immunity from arrest in the constitutional revisions as well as introducing a system in which the president would name a prime minister among candidates recommended by parliament.
