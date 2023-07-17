Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Bill on Harsher Penalties for Crimes against Babies Passes in Committee

Written: 2023-07-17 15:13:02Updated: 2023-07-17 15:22:48

Bill on Harsher Penalties for Crimes against Babies Passes in Committee

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has passed a revised bill that seeks to impose heavier punishment for the murder or abandonment of children.

The revisions passed on Monday seek to abolish the offenses of infanticide and abandoning a baby and penalize such cases as ordinary murder or abandonment cases.

Under the nation’s criminal law, those convicted of murder can be hit with the death penalty, life imprisonment or a minimum prison sentence of five years, while those found guilty of abandonment can face a minimum prison sentence of three years or a fine of up to five million won, equivalent to around four thousand U.S. dollars.

Child murderers, however, currently face up to ten years in prison and those convicted of abandoning a child could receive a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to three million won.

If the National Assembly passes the revisions during its plenary session on Tuesday, the punishment for such crimes involving children will undergo a change for the first time since the nation’s criminal law was enacted in 1953.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >