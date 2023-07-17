Bill on Harsher Penalties for Crimes against Babies Passes in Committee

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee has passed a revised bill that seeks to impose heavier punishment for the murder or abandonment of children.The revisions passed on Monday seek to abolish the offenses of infanticide and abandoning a baby and penalize such cases as ordinary murder or abandonment cases.Under the nation’s criminal law, those convicted of murder can be hit with the death penalty, life imprisonment or a minimum prison sentence of five years, while those found guilty of abandonment can face a minimum prison sentence of three years or a fine of up to five million won, equivalent to around four thousand U.S. dollars.Child murderers, however, currently face up to ten years in prison and those convicted of abandoning a child could receive a maximum prison sentence of two years or a fine of up to three million won.If the National Assembly passes the revisions during its plenary session on Tuesday, the punishment for such crimes involving children will undergo a change for the first time since the nation’s criminal law was enacted in 1953.