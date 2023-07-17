Justice Minister Says Immigration Policy Should Serve Nat'l Interest

Photo : YONHAP News

Justice minister Han Dong-hoon called for a revamp of immigration policies that prioritize national interests ahead of equality and fairness.Speaking at the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Jeju Forum on Saturday, Han said it is already too late to overcome the demographic cliff simply by encouraging child births.Noting the global competition to attract talent, the minister vowed to provide exceptional treatment to attract competent workers to South Korea, including the consideration of an E-7-4 visa for skilled foreign workers recommended by local firms.The minister said efforts will be made to establish a system that offers such incentives and prevents illegal stays, with the E-7-4 devoid of restrictions on the length of a stay, while the E-9 work visa for non-professionals is valid for four years and ten months.Noting that there were one-thousand foreign nationals who were issued the E-7-4 in the latter days of the Moon Jae-in administration, Han vowed to raise that number to 35-thousand.He also promised to grant extra points and incentives to foreigners fluent in Korean, and reiterated that immigration policies are not crafted on the love for humanity but should serve the interest of the state and its people.He said the justice ministry will cooperate with local governments and businesses to push for a consolidated policy that covers all aspects of foreign nationals arriving and settling in the country.