Hearing Report Adopted for 1 of 2 Supreme Court Justice Nominees

A parliamentary confirmation hearing committee has adopted a report on Supreme Court justice nominee Seo Gyung-hwan while continuing to deliberate on Kwon Young-joon.In a general meeting on Monday, the committee discussed hearing reports for both nominees, but decided to only adopt Seo’s, whose appointment will be voted on in a parliamentary motion during Tuesday’s plenary session.Kwon has faced a dispute in the hearing over large payments he received for writing legal opinions for multiple law firms while serving as a law school professor at Seoul National University.The committee will receive additional submitted materials related to the controversy that Kwon had earlier refused to hand over, citing confidentiality concerns, and continue to discuss the adoption of his hearing report on Tuesday.The nominee reportedly received over one-point-eight billion won from seven law firms between 2018 and last year for writing 38 legal opinions.Under law, the appointment of Supreme Court justices requires parliamentary consent.