Train Operations Seeing Continued Disruptions Amid Heavy Rain

Photo : YONHAP News

Train operations are continually disrupted nationwide amid heavy downpours.Intercity train routes across the nation that were suspended due to torrential rains partially resumed on Monday after three days.Saemaeul, Mugunghwa and ITX services resumed for some sections of the Gyeongbu, Jeolla, Daegu, Gyeongjeon routes, albeit in smaller numbers than usual due to the weather and safety conditions.The state-run rail operator, Korea Railroad Corporation has limited the maximum speed of trains in operation to 80 kilometers per hour. The trains will be obligated to lower their speed to 25 kilometers per hour when passing through tunnels.The Jungang, Janghang, Honam, Chungbuk, Yeongdong, Taebaek and Gyeongbuk routes will remain suspended for safety concerns. Yeongdong and Chungbuk routes hit hard by torrential rains are expected to be suspended for one or two months.High-speed KTX trains will operate on most routes except the Jungang Line and the routes that pass through the Suwon and Seodaejeon stations, like last weekend.