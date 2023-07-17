Menu Content

Written: 2023-07-17 16:39:07Updated: 2023-07-18 08:14:44

Gov't Launches Inspection to Find What Caused Deadly Underpass Flooding

Photo : YONHAP News

The Office for Government Policy Coordination has launched an inspection to shed light on what caused the deadly flooding of an underpass in the North Chungcheong city of Cheongju. 

The office said Monday that it will look into what safety measures were taken by local governments, police and fire services to determine why traffic control failed to be conducted in a timely manner at the underpass. 

The office so far has confirmed that authorities had received emergency calls requesting the evacuation of citizens in Osong-eup in Cheongju and limiting access to the underpass roughly two hours before vehicles became trapped in the flooded underpass. 

The office said it has begun reviewing all emergency calls received by local governments, police and fire departments that govern North Chungcheong Province, Cheongju City and Heungdeok District.

The office said it will also probe various administrative records related to an embankment construction along the Miho River amid allegations of lax management of the embankment by local officials as a major cause for flooding.

The office said all related agencies will be subject to the latest inspection, adding that it will take all necessary steps depending on what the inspection uncovers, including taking disciplinary measures, filing complaints and requesting investigations.
