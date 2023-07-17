Death Toll from Torrential Rains Remains at 40

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have died or are missing from heavy rains that have been pounding the nation the past week remains at 49.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 6 p.m. Monday, 40 people had died, nine were missing and 34 were injured due to heavy monsoon rains that have battered the nation since July 9.The death toll from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, remains at 13 after four people who were missing were found dead overnight.Nineteen deaths came from North Gyeongsang Province, while North Chungcheong and South Chungcheong provinces reported 16 and four deaths, respectively. Sejong also reported one death.In 15 cities and provinces, over ten-thousand people from some 62-hundred households were evacuated to temporary shelters.Roughly 190 houses, six fishing vessels and some 60 vehicles have suffered flood damages while 789 public facilities, including roads and bridges, have either been washed away or destroyed.Some 26-thousand-900 hectares of farmland have been devastated by the heavy rain and around 579-thousand livestock, including cows, chickens and pigs, have died from the downpours.