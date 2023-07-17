Downpours to Continue in Chungcheong, Southern Regions

Photo : YONHAP News

Heavy rains are expected to continue on Tuesday and Wednesday, with torrential downpours forecast for Chungcheong and the southern regions again.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the Chungcheong and southern provinces as well as Jeju Island are expected to receive around 100 to 200 millimeters of rain through Wednesday, with more than 350 millimeters forecast for southern coastal areas, Mount Jiri and the mountainous areas of Jeju.Southern Gyeonggi Province and southern and central Gangwon Province are expected to receive 30 to 100 millimeters, while Seoul, Incheon, northern Gyeonggi and northern Gangwon provinces are likely to have ten to 60 millimeters.The KMA said that 30 to 80 millimeters of rain per hour is expected to hit parts of the southern Gangwon, Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces until Tuesday night and Gyeongsang provinces until Wednesday morning.The rain is likely to let up on Tuesday night in the capital region and Wednesday morning in Gangwon and Chungcheong provinces, while southern regions and Jeju Island are expected to see rain until Wednesday night.Afternoon highs are set to reach between 24 and 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, one to six degrees lower than Monday.