Nuke Envoys of S. Korea, US, Japan to Discuss N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The top nuclear envoys of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Japan on Thursday to discuss responses to North Korea’s recent launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM).The U.S. State Department said on Monday that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Sung Kim will meet with his South Korean and Japanese counterparts Kim Gunn and Takehiro Funakoshi in Karuizawa in the central Japanese prefecture of Nagano on Thursday.The department said that the three envoys plan to discuss ways to maintain close trilateral cooperation in dealing with North Korea following its test-firing of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM last Wednesday.Sung Kim said in a press release that he hopes to have in-depth discussions on ways to promote peace and security in the region and urge North Korea to return to substantive negotiations.The three envoys held telephone discussions following last Wednesday’s launch and strongly condemned the provocation.