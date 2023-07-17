ARF Expresses Concern over N. Korea's ICBM Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministers of member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) were joined by other top diplomats in adopting a statement expressing their "concern" over the recent test-firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile by North Korea.Their concern was included in the chair’s statement issued on Monday, three days after the foreign ministers’ meeting of ASEAN Regional Forum(ARF) in Jakarta, Indonesia.The statement stressed the importance of continued peaceful dialogue among all concerned parties in order to realize lasting peace and stability.It also reiterated the members’ commitment to the full implementation of all relevant UN Security Council resolutions and noted international efforts to bring about the complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in a peaceful manner.The ARF, a rare international event attended by North Korea, brings together top diplomats and representatives of 27 countries, including the ten members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as South Korea, the U.S., Japan, China and Russia.