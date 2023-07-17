S. Korea, US to Hold First Meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States are set to hold the inaugural session of the newly established Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) in Seoul.According to the presidential office, the meeting will be held on Tuesday morning at the Yongsan presidential office, co-chaired by Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell and U.S. Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Cara Abercrombie.The NCG was established during a summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington in April to strengthen the U.S.' extended deterrence commitment to defend South Korea against North Korea with all of its military capabilities, including nuclear weapons.The allies had initially planned to appoint deputy minister-level delegates to lead the talks but decided to elevate the discussions to the vice-minister level for the session.The top office said earlier that in the first meeting, the two sides will likely discuss information-sharing and consultation mechanisms as well as joint planning and execution to bolster nuclear deterrence against the North.