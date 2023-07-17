State Dept.: US Welcomes Yoon's Visit to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent surprise trip to Ukraine.Responding to a question about Yoon’s trip to Ukraine during a press briefing on Monday, U.S. State Department Press Secretary Matthew Miller said on Monday that the U.S. welcomes the South Korean president’s expression of support.Miller said the U.S. believes it is important for world leaders to visit Ukraine and speak directly with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian government officials while seeing for themselves the destruction inflicted on the country by Russia.The spokesperson then urged every country in the world to join in supporting Ukraine.President Yoon made an unannounced visit to the war-torn country on Saturday on the way home from a weeklong trip to Lithuania and Poland, holding summit with President Zelenskyy where he promised non-lethal military and humanitarian assistance.