Yoon Vows to Redirect Corrupted Subsidies to Rain Damage Relief

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol pledged to eliminate state subsidies corruptly benefiting certain entities and redirect the funds toward the ongoing rain damage recovery and compensation for victims.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon stressed that taxpayers' money should be actively injected into support and consolation for those impacted by disasters.The president called for the mobilization of all available government resources to accelerate the search and recovery efforts along with the provision of state assistance, while promising to designate the affected regions as special disaster zones as soon as possible.Referring to his visit to a town struck by a landslide in Yecheon County, North Gyeongsang Province the previous day, the president called for a fundamental change to the nation's disaster management and response systems amid the effects of climate change.He made specific mention of the establishment of a digital monitoring system and enhanced cooperation among the central and local governments as well as experts.As of Tuesday morning, the nationwide death toll from the downpour and flooding that started at the beginning of last week stood at 41 with nine missing, while over 12-thousand people in 120 cities, counties and districts have been displaced.