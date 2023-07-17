Probe of 2,123 Unregistered Births Finds 249 Deaths, 814 Cases Open

Photo : YONHAP News

The state investigation into the whereabouts of two-thousand-123 unregistered babies born between 2015 and 2022 has confirmed the deaths of 249 children.According to the health ministry on Tuesday, one-thousand-25 children were verified to be alive, while investigations are ongoing for 814. Errors by medical facilities accounted for 35 cases.The police have referred to the prosecution cases of seven deceased children whose legal guardians are suspected of criminal involvement.The government plans to revise ordinances to periodically check up on unregistered children and verify them during annual registration inspections, as well as confirm the whereabouts of children with foreign nationals as legal guardians.The latest investigations were launched after the state audit agency cast light on potential loopholes in the state protection of unregistered children.