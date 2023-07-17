Menu Content

Politics

S. Korea, US Hold 1st NCG Session on Bolstering Extended Deterrence

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the U.S. held the inaugural session of the Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG) to discuss strengthening the U.S. extended deterrence, nuclear and strategic planning, and managing North Korea's threat to the nonproliferation regime.

The meeting in Seoul on Tuesday was led by Kim Tae-hyo, first deputy director of the National Security Office(NSO), Kurt Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific for the U.S. National Security Council(NSC), and Cara Abercrombie, NSC coordinator for defense policy and arms control.

President Yoon Suk Yeol, who visited the venue of the meeting in a show of support, said the NCG should thoroughly respond to the North's advancing nuclear and missile threats by bolstering the implementation of the extended deterrence.

Referring to a warning to North Korea by U.S. President Joe Biden in April that a nuclear attack would mean the end of the regime, Yoon stressed that the allies should reinforce the deterrence to prevent Pyongyang from daring any such attempt.

On a local broadcast on Monday, NSO Director Cho Tae-yong said the allies are expected to discuss joint planning, execution, and training regarding the extended deterrence, as well as the formation of a relevant communication channel in situations of sudden change.
