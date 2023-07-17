Yoon Defends Decision to Visit Ukraine as Rains Devastate S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has explained that he visited war-ravaged Ukraine despite ongoing devastation from monsoon rains back home to deliver a message of solidarity and hope as a representative of the South Korean people.Speaking at length about seeing collapsed buildings and visiting sites of torture and massacre during his trip as he chaired Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, the president said he had promised to stand by the people of Ukraine until the day their liberty is completely restored.Referring to the international community's support for liberty during the Korean War, the president expressed belief that the South Korean people will support his decision.Calling for the proactive preparation of support, Yoon promised state assistance for South Korean businesses seeking to participate in Ukraine's reconstruction.Yoon's remarks come amid strong backlash over the decision to extend his overseas trip to visit Ukraine despite reports of severe damage and fatalities around South Korea from heavy rains, landslides and flooding.