Prosecutors Raid Homes of Family of Ex-Special Prosecutor in Bribery Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided the homes of former special prosecutor Park Young-soo's family as part of an investigation into allegations of bribery surrounding the Daejang-dong development scandal.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office began the search and seizure at the homes of Park's daughter and wife on Tuesday. The search warrant also includes the residence of a lawyer, identified by the surname Lee, who worked for a law firm run by Park.Park and lawyer Yang Jae-sik, his alleged conspirator, are accused of receiving promises of profits and buildings worth 20 billion won, or over 15 million U.S. dollars, from key figures in the scandal after helping them win the development project in 2014.Park is suspected of actually receiving 800 million won in total, of which 300 million won supposedly came in the form of funding for his campaign for president of the Korean Bar Association in 2015.Park's daughter, who had worked for an asset management firm at the center of the scandal until 2021, loaned one-point-one billion won from the company, while purportedly reaping 800 million won in profits from flipping an apartment purchased through an allotment sale.The Seoul Central District Court earlier denied the prosecution's request to arrest both Park and Lee.The so-called "Five Billion Won Club '' involves seven individuals, including Park and former Supreme Court justice Kwon Soon-il, who allegedly received bribes in the form of a share of the profits from the Daejang-dong project in exchange for various favors.