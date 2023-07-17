Finance Minister Meets with US, Chinese Counterparts at G20 Gathering

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance minister Choo Kyung-ho met with his U.S. and Chinese counterparts on the sidelines of the Group of 20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in India on Monday.In talks with U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, Choo expressed gratitude for Washington's continued efforts to communicate on the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act on South Korean businesses.Emphasizing that concerns do remain on the South Korean side, the minister sought continued attention on the matter from the White House.Choo also said the recently improved ties between South Korea and Japan will contribute to tighter economic cooperation among the three countries.During the first finance ministers' meeting with China in four years, Choo expressed hope to his Chinese counterpart Liu Kun that the two sides will maintain a healthy and mature economic partnership based on mutual respect, reciprocity and common interests.