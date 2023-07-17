KINU: N. Korean Leader Made Least Public Appearance for H1 in 3 Yrs.

Photo : YONHAP News

New data finds that public appearances by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the first six months of the year posted a three-year low.According to data released by the Korea Institute for National Unification(KINU) on Tuesday, the number of Kim’s public activities covered by the North’s state-run media amounted to a total of 30 in the first half of the year.The figure is up from the 21 posted in the first half of 2020 when the world was hit hard by COVID-19, but lower than the 37 posted in the first half of 2021 and 50 recorded from January to June last year.Among the 30 appearances, 13 were related to military affairs while five were groundbreaking or dedication ceremonies.The lack of headway in economic affairs in the first half of the year is speculated to be the reason for the inordinate number of military-related appearances.The North Korean leader made more than 200 public appearances annually during his first years in power, but the number of such activities began to decline from 2017 to reach 55 in 2020 amid the pandemic. The figure climbed to 77 last year but is now showing signs of slipping again.The trend has sparked speculation that the leader may be suffering from health problems, although Seoul does not believe there are serious issues.