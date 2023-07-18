Torrential Rains Leave 41 Dead, 9 Missing in Past 10 Days

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of people who have died or are missing due to heavy rains that have been pounding the nation the past week has risen to 50.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, 41 people have died, nine were missing and 35 were injured due to the persistent downpours that began on July 9, posting the largest number of dead and missing since reaching 78 in 2011.The death toll will increase once the official tally reflects the discovery of two people who went missing in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province, which has so far reported 27 dead or missing due to landslides.In North Chungcheong, the death toll came to 17, including 14 from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju, while South Chungcheong and Sejong City also reported deaths.In about 120 cities, counties and districts, over 12-thousand people from eight-thousand households were evacuated to temporary shelters.Roughly 320 houses, six fishing vessels and some 60 vehicles have suffered water damage while over 700 public facilities, including roads and bridges, have been washed away or destroyed.Some 30-thousand hectares of farmland have been devastated by the heavy rain and around 633-thousand livestock, including cows, chickens and pigs, have died.