Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has passed a motion relinquishing immunity from arrest for party lawmakers.The DP passed the motion during a general meeting of its lawmakers on Tuesday after initial attempts to pass the motion failed in a meeting last Thursday.DP floor spokesperson Kim Han-kyu told reporters after the meeting that those involved agreed to give up immunity from arrest when it comes to what he referred to as “a fair request for a warrant.”The move comes as 110 out of the 112 lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party signed an oath to yield the constitutionally bestowed immunity.Despite the DP’s decision, controversy over immunity is likely to continue in the party over the meaning of the condition attached. Kim said public opinion will determine what "fair" is.