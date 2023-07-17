Parliament Passes Bill Increasing Punishment for Killing Infants

Photo : KBS News

The National Assembly has passed a revision to the criminal code that toughens punishment for the murder or abandonment of infants.In a plenary session Tuesday, the bill was approved with 252 of 260 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor while eight abstained.The bill, which passed the Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday, abolishes the specified offenses of infanticide and abandoning a baby and instead penalizes such cases as ordinary murder or abandonment cases.Under the nation’s criminal law, those convicted of murder can face the death penalty, life in prison or a minimum prison sentence of five years, while those found guilty of abandonment can face a maximum sentence of three years or fines of up to five million won, or about four thousand U.S. dollars.Child murderers, however, currently face up to ten years behind bars and those convicted of abandoning a child's body up to two years or a maximum fine of three million won, which has been criticized as a relatively light punishment.The passage marks the first revision related to such crimes involving children since the Criminal Act was enacted in 1953.