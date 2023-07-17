S. Korea Places 1st in 53rd Int'l Physics Olympiad

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea tied with China for first in the 53rd International Physics Olympiad with five gold medals.According to the science ministry, all of the five high school seniors who represented the country grabbed a gold medal in the annual international competition that ended in Tokyo on Monday after an eight-day run.A total of 387 students from 86 countries competed in this year’s competition. Each student was given five hours over two days to solve a theoretical problem and an experimental problem.This year, the experimental problem was related to measuring mass using the Kibble balance while the theoretical problem concerned neutron stars among others.First held in Warsaw, Poland in 1967 and now regarded to be the most prestigious international physics competition for secondary school students, the event is held in a different country every July with up to five of a nation’s best physics students and two team leaders participating.