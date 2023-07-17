Parliament Approves Appointment of Supreme Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved the appointments of Supreme Court justice nominees Kwon Young-joon and Seo Gyung-hwan.In a Tuesday plenary session attended by 265 lawmakers, a confirmation hearing report on Kwon passed 215 to 35 with 15 abstentions while Seo's report was approved in a 243 to 15 vote with seven abstentions.Under the law, the appointment of top court justices requires Assembly consent with the approval of motions by a majority of lawmakers in attendance.The passage comes 39 days after Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su recommended the candidates.A confirmation hearing committee on Monday adopted Seo's report but decided to continue deliberations on Kwon, who faced controversy over large payments received for writing legal opinions for law firms while serving as a law school professor at Seoul National University.The committee reconvened on Tuesday and eventually adopted a hearing report for Kwon as well, while minor opposition Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-yeong asked that the report include the minority opinion that candidate is ethically unfit for the job.