Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Parliament Approves Appointment of Supreme Court Justice Nominees

Written: 2023-07-18 15:52:34Updated: 2023-07-18 16:59:28

Parliament Approves Appointment of Supreme Court Justice Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has approved the appointments of Supreme Court justice nominees Kwon Young-joon and Seo Gyung-hwan.

In a Tuesday plenary session attended by 265 lawmakers, a confirmation hearing report on Kwon passed 215 to 35 with 15 abstentions while Seo's report was approved in a 243 to 15 vote with seven abstentions.

Under the law, the appointment of top court justices requires Assembly consent with the approval of motions by a majority of lawmakers in attendance.

The passage comes 39 days after Supreme Court Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su recommended the candidates.

A confirmation hearing committee on Monday adopted Seo's report but decided to continue deliberations on Kwon, who faced controversy over large payments received for writing legal opinions for law firms while serving as a law school professor at Seoul National University.

The committee reconvened on Tuesday and eventually adopted a hearing report for Kwon as well, while minor opposition Justice Party Rep. Jang Hye-yeong asked that the report include the minority opinion that candidate is ethically unfit for the job.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >