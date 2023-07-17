Gov't Hints at Starting Discussions on Building New Nuclear Power Plants

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has hinted at beginning discussions in earnest on building new nuclear power plants in line with the Yoon administration's policy goal of scrapping the nuclear phase-out policy of the previous administration and to boost the ecosystem of nuclear power plant industries.The energy ministry convened a meeting in Seoul on Tuesday and briefed participants on the direction of a basic plan on supply and demand of power that will be applied from 2024 to 2038.Attention is being drawn to whether the basic plan will include a plan on building new nuclear power plants.The ministry said it will consider ways to reasonably expand power supply capacity that will center on a cost-effective power mix involving the provision of carbon-free energy and introduction of new nuclear power plants.The ministry said no substantive direction has been set on introducing such plants, adding that currently it’s at the stage of starting working-level group discussions led by experts based on forecasts of changes in demand.