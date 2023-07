Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. government has revealed that one of its ballistic missile submarines(SSBN) is making a port call in the southern city of Busan.White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said in a news conference in Seoul on Tuesday that a U.S. SSBN is currently making an intermediate stop which he described as the first visit of an American nuclear submarine in decades.The news conference came after the inaugural session of the newly established Nuclear Consultative Group(NCG).The submarine is an Ohio-class SSBN equipped with submarine-launched ballistic missiles that carries out strategic missions.The last time a U.S. SSBN made a port call in South Korea was in March 1981.Sending an SSBN to South Korea was part of the “Washington Declaration” adopted during the summit between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.