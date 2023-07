Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. national who was touring the Joint Security Area(JSA) straddling the inter-Korean border has defected to North Korea.The UN Command(UNC) tweeted on Tuesday that the individual on a JSA orientation tour crossed the Military Demarcation Line into the North without authorization.The UNC said it believes he is currently in North Korean custody and that it is working with the North Korean military to resolve the incident.The crossing comes as relations between the two Koreas have been tense with Pyongyang recently firing an intercontinental ballistic missile and Seoul convening the inaugural session of the Nuclear Consultative Group with Washington on Tuesday, intended to strengthen the U.S. extended deterrence.