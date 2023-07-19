JCS: N. Korea Fired 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles into East Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday morning.The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launches from the Sunan area in Pyongyang between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m., with the missiles flying some 550 kilometers before falling into the sea.The South Korean military is in the process of analyzing the details of the projectiles.The JCS condemned the launches as grave acts of provocation that undermine peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and the international community, as well as a clear violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.The JCS is also strengthening vigilance to respond to any further provocations.The launches come a week after North Korea test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile into the East Sea.Two days prior, Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, issued a statement criticizing the United States and South Korea for strengthening its extended deterrence against Pyongyang.On Tuesday, the allies held the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul and a U.S. Navy nuclear-capable submarine made a port call in South Korea for the first time in decades.