Nat’l Security Office Holds Meeting after N. Korea's Missile Launches

The National Security Office(NSO) of the presidential office held a security meeting right after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday.The meeting, chaired by second deputy national security adviser Lim Jong-deuk, received a briefing on the missile launches from the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) and discussed responses.The NSO reportedly assessed that the North made the latest provocation to protest a port call by a nuclear-capable U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarine in South Korea on Tuesday.The pair of missiles, detected by the JCS from the Sunan area in Pyonyang between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m., flew about 550 kilometers to eastern waters, traveling the same distance from Sunan to the Port of Busan.The launches are also seen as a show of force by the North to protest the first meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group on Tuesday.