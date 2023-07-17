Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

Nat’l Security Office Holds Meeting after N. Korea's Missile Launches

Written: 2023-07-19 08:49:35Updated: 2023-07-19 09:03:20

Nat’l Security Office Holds Meeting after N. Korea's Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Security Office(NSO) of the presidential office held a security meeting right after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by second deputy national security adviser Lim Jong-deuk, received a briefing on the missile launches from the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) and discussed responses.

The NSO reportedly assessed that the North made the latest provocation to protest a port call by a nuclear-capable U.S. Navy ballistic missile submarine in South Korea on Tuesday.

The pair of missiles, detected by the JCS from the Sunan area in Pyonyang between 3:30 a.m. and 3:46 a.m., flew about 550 kilometers to eastern waters, traveling the same distance from Sunan to the Port of Busan.

The launches are also seen as a show of force by the North to protest the first meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Nuclear Consultative Group on Tuesday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >