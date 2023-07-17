Death Toll from Torrential Rains Rises to 44

Photo : YONHAP News

The death toll from heavy rains that have pounded the nation since last week has risen to 44 after the bodies of three missing people were recovered.According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, 44 people had died, six were missing and 35 were injured due to the persistent downpours that began on July 9.It marks the largest number of deaths and missing persons since hitting 78 in 2011, with most coming from the North Gyeongsang and Chungcheong provinces.Landslides in North Gyeongsang resulted in 27 dead or missing and 17 injured, while the death toll in North Chungcheong came to 17, including 14 from a flooded underpass in the city of Cheongju. South Chungcheong and Sejong City also reported deaths.About 16-thousand people were evacuated to temporary shelters such as schools and community centers, about 78-hundred of whom have yet to return home.Roughly 420 houses have suffered water damage while some one-thousand public facilities, including roads and bridges, have been washed away or destroyed.Some 30-thousand hectares of farmland have been devastated by the heavy rain and around 693-thousand livestock, including cows, chickens and pigs, have died.