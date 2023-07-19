Japan Says 2 Ballistic Missiles Fired by N. Korea Fell outside EEZ

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s defense ministry said that two suspected ballistic missiles fired eastward by North Korea on Wednesday appear to have fallen outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone(EEZ).Quoting the ministry and the Japan Coast Guard, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday that the North launched what appear to have been two ballistic missiles at 3:35 a.m. and 3:48 a.m. that seem to have fallen about ten minutes and nine minutes later.Japanese defense minister Yasukazu Hamada told reporters that each missile flew for about 550 to 600 kilometers with a peak altitude of some 50 kilometers, adding that they may have traveled on an irregular trajectory.The minister said that there have been no reports of damage to aircraft or ships.Hamada added that the Japanese government lodged a protest with North Korea over the missile launches through a diplomatic channel.