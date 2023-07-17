ADB Cuts S. Korea's 2023 Growth Outlook to 1.3%

Photo : KBS News

The Asian Development Bank(ADB) has slashed its growth estimate for South Korea’s economy this year to one-point-three percent in its latest outlook.According to the finance ministry on Wednesday, the ADB announced in its regular supplement to the Asian Development Outlook 2023 that the country’s forecast was cut by zero-point-two percentage points from the one-point-five percent projected in April.The ministry assessed that the ADB lowered its growth outlook based on the decline in domestic exports, sluggish private consumption and slowing investment.The ADB’s revised estimate is lower than the one-point-five percent presented by the Korea Development Institute and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, as well as the one-point-four-percent growth projected by the Bank of Korea.However, the ADB maintained its growth outlook for South Korea for next year at two-point-two percent.