Yoon Declares 13 Rain-Damaged Areas Special Disaster Zones

President Yoon Suk Yeol has declared 13 cities and counties that were battered by the recent torrential downpours special disaster zones eligible for various state support.According to presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon on Wednesday, Yoon ordered acting interior minister Han Chang-seob to mobilize efforts to assist the designated areas with a prompt recovery and the prevention of the further loss of life.The regions are the central city of Sejong, the North Gyeongsang cities of Yeongju and Mungyeong and the counties of Yecheon and Bonghwa, as well as the South Chungcheong cities of Gongju and Nonsan and the counties of Cheongyang and Buyeo.In North Chungcheong, the city of Cheongju and the county of Goesan were named, along with the North Jeolla city of Iksan and the Juksan-myeon area in the city of Gimje.The president also urged agriculture minister Chung Hwang-keun to exert efforts toward assisting rain-damaged farms and enhancing the management of agricultural supplies.The spokesperson said additional designations are expected upon the completion of inspections for damage.